European Space Agency

Summer sale discount off 50%! Shop Now
  • Compare Products
  • My Account
  • My Wish List
  • Create an Account
  • Sign In
  • Compare Products
  • My Account
  • My Wish List
  • Create an Account
  • Sign In
My Cart

Mini Cart

Discounted shipping for EU delivery! Orders up to €49 only €9.90 - orders up to €109 only €7.90 - free shipping for orders over €110.

We remind ESA employees to login with their ESA email.

Paxi

12 Items

Set Descending Direction
  1. Explorer Paxi T-shirt for Children
    New
    Explorer Paxi T-shirt for Children
    As low as €25.90
  2. Paxi Small Cap
    Paxi Small Cap
    €22.90
  3. Parachuter Paxi Baby Romper
    Parachuter Paxi Baby Romper
    As low as €25.90
  4. Parachuter Paxi Baby Bib
    Parachuter Paxi Baby Bib
    €13.90
  5. Explorer Paxi Frisbee
    Explorer Paxi Frisbee
    €12.90
  6. Full Colour Paxi Beach Towel
    Full Colour Paxi Beach Towel
    €29.90
  7. Paxi Blocknotes
    Paxi Blocknotes
    €9.90
  8. Paxi Sweatshirt for Children
    New
    Paxi Sweatshirt for Children
    As low as €36.90
  9. Paxi Baby All-In-One
    Paxi Baby All-In-One
    As low as €34.90
  10. Embroidered Paxi Small Backpack
    Embroidered Paxi Small Backpack
    €29.90
  11. Paxi T-shirt for Children
    New
    Paxi T-shirt for Children
    As low as €25.90
  12. Paxi soft toy
    New
    Paxi soft toy
    €22.90

12 Items

Set Descending Direction

Filter

Price
  1. €0.00 - €9.99 1 item
  2. €10.00 - €19.99 2 items
  3. €20.00 - €29.99 7 items
  4. €30.00 and above 2 items
Colour
Size
2-3 mo
4-6 mo
6-12 mo
7-9 mo
10-12 mo
12-18 mo
13-24 mo
3-4 yr
5-6 yr
7-8 yr
9-11 yr
12-14 yr
18-24 mo
24-36 mo
Collection
  1. Paxi 12 items

WORLDWIDE SHIPPING

AND BEYOND

SATISFACTION GUARANTEED

RETURN POLICY UP TO 14 DAYS

100% QUALITY

MATERIALS

Categories
Information
BULK ORDERS FOR YOUR BUSINESS OR EVENT

The ESA acronym and logo are registered trademarks of the European Space Agency. ESA is not involved in the manufacturing, production or distribution of any products and disclaims any and all liability. ESA does not receive any financial consideration from the ESA Space Shop.

By ©Olly Services Srl - VAT N.IT16179081001 - Via Frascati 31-33 - 00078 Monte Porzio Catone (RM)

powered by Websonica