Facebook Pixel

Shipping deal for EU countries

ESA Space Shop orders delivered to EU countries are eligible for the following discount prices:

Orders up to € 49 — only € 9.90
Orders up to € 109 — only € 7.90
Free shipping for orders over € 110

Price in
arrow_drop_down
Shipping
Italy arrow_drop_down
Shipping
Italy arrow_drop_down
Search
Basket
menu

Home Page

UNITED SPACE IN EUROPE
Join us on our journey of discovery, connect with Europe's greatest adventure!
Start exploring!
    • 100% QUALITY
      materials
    • WORLDWIDE SHIPPING
      and beyond
    • SATISFACTION GUARANTEED
      return policy up to 14 days
    • 100% QUALITY
      materials
    • WORLDWIDE SHIPPING
      and beyond
    • SATISFACTION GUARANTEED
      return policy up to 14 days

Star products

Subscribe to our newsletter for current promotions

SKU # TSORB02RB000
Orion ESM blueprint t-shirt for women
Orion ESM blueprint t-shirt for women
€27.90
SKU # TSORM01WH0000
Orion ESM modular t-shirt for men
Orion ESM modular t-shirt for men
€27.90

Collections

Explore the ISS collection, including backpacks, mugs and t-shirts

SKU # BPIS04BKRE
ISS backpack
ISS backpack
€39.90
SKU # MGIS04BKBK
ISS mug
ISS mug
€14.90
SKU # TSIS01WHBK
ISS t-shirt for men
ISS t-shirt for men
€24.90
SKU # HOIS02GRRE
ISS hoodie for women
ISS hoodie for women
€39.90

Missions

Discover the Beyond collection now,

including patches, hoodies, umbrella and t-shirts.

SKU # TSBM01BK00
Beyond mission t-shirt for men
Beyond mission t-shirt for men
€27.90
SKU # TSBSF02RE00
Beyond Space Flight t-shirt for women
Beyond Space Flight t-shirt for women
€27.90
SKU # UMBY04BL00
Beyond umbrella
Beyond umbrella
€27.90
SKU # TSBES02BK00
Beyond Sicilia t-shirt for women
Beyond Sicilia t-shirt for women
€27.90
SKU # TSBEX01BK00
Beyond Expedition 60/61 t-shirt for men
Beyond Expedition 60/61 t-shirt for men
€27.90

Eco-Friendly

SKU # PPBK00
Perpetua pencil
Perpetua pencil
€10.90
SKU # EC04BK000000
Eco-can
Eco-can
€29.90
SKU # TSNB03WHRE
Rubber relief inverse logo t-shirt for children
Rubber relief inverse logo t-shirt for children
€26.90
SKU # WDPL04000001
Wooden pencil with Cherry tomato seeds
Wooden pencil with Cherry tomato seeds
€7.00
Managed by © NIKAL SOLUTIONS SRL - VAT NUMBER IT11880091001 Website Credits The ESA acronym and logo are registered trademarks of the European Space Agency. ESA is not involved in the manufacturing, production or distribution of any products and disclaims any and all liability. ESA does not receive any financial consideration from the ESA Space Shop.